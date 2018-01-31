Reliance Jio jobs: Graduates required for sales and distribution, check out eligibility

Reliance Jio is hiring for multiple posts such as that of manager, retail officer and enterprise connectivity lead for the sales and distribution department. Interested aspirants can apply at the official website – careers.jio.com
Reliance Jio: Vacancy details
Designation
Manager (Sales and Distribution)
Assistant Manager
Enterprise Connectivity Lead
Retail Relationship Officer (Barpeta – Assam)
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
Manager/Assistant Manager: Aspirants should be holding a graduation degree along with 2-4 years of experience
Enterprise Connectivity Lead: Aspirants should be holding a graduation/MBA degree. BE is preferred. Minimum 4 and maximum 6 years of experience is required.
Retail Relationship Officer: Aspirants should be holding a graduation degree along with 2-6 years of experience
How to apply
Those interested in applying for these positions can do so at careers.jio.com
