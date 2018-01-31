Reliance Jio jobs: Graduates required for sales and distribution, check out eligibility

Reliance Jio has released jobs for managers, retail officers and enterprise connectivity leads in the sales and distribution department. Reliance Jio has released jobs for managers, retail officers and enterprise connectivity leads in the sales and distribution department.

Reliance Jio is hiring for multiple posts such as that of manager, retail officer and enterprise connectivity lead for the sales and distribution department. Interested aspirants can apply at the official website – careers.jio.com

Reliance Jio: Vacancy details

Designation

Manager (Sales and Distribution)

Assistant Manager

Enterprise Connectivity Lead

Retail Relationship Officer (Barpeta – Assam)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Manager/Assistant Manager: Aspirants should be holding a graduation degree along with 2-4 years of experience

Enterprise Connectivity Lead: Aspirants should be holding a graduation/MBA degree. BE is preferred. Minimum 4 and maximum 6 years of experience is required.

Retail Relationship Officer: Aspirants should be holding a graduation degree along with 2-6 years of experience

How to apply

Those interested in applying for these positions can do so at careers.jio.com

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd