Jharkhand HC assistant and clerk exam 2016: Results declared, check here

The High Court (HC) of Jharkhand has declared the results for the High Court assistant and clerk Final exam conducted in 2016. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting for the results can check their names in the list available in the official Jharkhand HC website.

There are 308 vacancies for the post of Assistants in the High Court, Judicairy Academy and civil courts. The written exam was conducted on August 28, 2016 and those who qualified were called for the computer skill test and interview from December 1 to December 3, 2016.

The final merit list of candidates selected has been uploaded to the website on Thursday. There is also a waitlist for candidates who cleared the paper but have not been added to the merit list. There is no wait list for the BC II category.

Steps to check the results:

– Go to the official Jharkhand HC website (jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in).

– Click on the “Recruitment” on the left side in the home page.

– Click on “Final result for the post of Assistants for High Court of Jharkhand, Judicial Academy, Jharkhand, Ranchi and Assistant/Clerk of Civil Courts and Family Courts of the State of Jharkhand against Advt No-01/Accts/2016”.

– Scroll down the PDF to check the results.

– Download the copy and take a print out of the same for further reference.

