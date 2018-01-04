Top News
Jharkhand JPROCE Police Radio Operator exam results 2017 declared at jssc.in

JSSC results 2018: The exam was held from November 23 till November 28, 2017 to fill 692 posts.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 4, 2018 1:38 pm
JSSC results 2017: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the results of the police radio operators and sub-inspector wireless recruitment exam. Candidates can check the official website – jssc.in. The exam was held from November 23 till November 28, 2017 to fill 692 posts.

The selection process will take place in four rounds including the preliminary exam, main exam, physical fitness test and medical exam. The successful candidates have to appear for the main exam that will contain objective and multiple choice questions.

JSSC Police Radio Operator exam results 2017, here’s how to download
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Under the ‘what’s new’ page, ‘JSSC Police Radio Operator exam results 2017’ is flashing. Click on that
Step 3: A pdf file will open
Step 4: The results will be displayed
Step 5: Check and download the file

 

