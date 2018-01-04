Jharkhand JPROCE Police Radio Operator exam results 2017 declared at jssc.in

Successful candidates have to appear for the main exam that will contain objective and multiple choice questions. (Source: Thinkstock photo) Successful candidates have to appear for the main exam that will contain objective and multiple choice questions. (Source: Thinkstock photo)

JSSC results 2017: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the results of the police radio operators and sub-inspector wireless recruitment exam. Candidates can check the official website – jssc.in. The exam was held from November 23 till November 28, 2017 to fill 692 posts.

The selection process will take place in four rounds including the preliminary exam, main exam, physical fitness test and medical exam. The successful candidates have to appear for the main exam that will contain objective and multiple choice questions.

JSSC Police Radio Operator exam results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Under the ‘what’s new’ page, ‘JSSC Police Radio Operator exam results 2017’ is flashing. Click on that

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: The results will be displayed

Step 5: Check and download the file

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd