Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment 2018: Apply for 52 non teaching, other academic posts, check at jmi.ac.in

Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment 2018: Jamia Millia Islamia has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates for the posts of non-teaching, other academic positions. Interested, eligible candidates who are willing to apply have to send their application within May 21. The advertisement of the same has been available on the official website, jmi.ac.in.

The candidates who will get selected will be in the pay scale starting from minimum Rs 5,200 to maximum Rs 37,400. Masters’ degree is the desired educational qualification, however, for the post wise specific educational qualification, please check the official website of the university.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 52

Post wise vacancy details

Academic posts

University Librarian: 1

Deputy Librarian: 1

Assistant Librarian: 2

Assistant Director: 1

Non-Teaching posts

International Audit Officer: 1

Assistant Registrars: 2

Instructor (Tie & Dye): 1

Section Officers: 4

Junior Engineer (Civil): 1

Technical Assistant (Special Education): 1

Technical Assistant: 1

Conservationist: 1

Assistant Conservationist: 1

Sports Coach: 1

Junior Laboratory Assistants: 2

LDCs: 20

Urdu Typist: 1

Security Assistants: 4

Multi Tasking Staff: 6

Jamia Millia Islamia recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification

University Librarian: A Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/documentation with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven points scale and consistently good academic record. At least thirteen years as a Deputy Librarian in a university library or eighteen years’ experience as a College Librarian.

Deputy Librarian: A Master’s Degree in library science/information Science/documentation with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven points scale and a consistently good academic record. Five years experience as an Assistant University Librarian/College Librarian.

Assistant Librarian: A Master’s Degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and a consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerization of library. Qualifying in the national level test conducted for the purpose by the UGC or any other agency approved by the UGC.

Assistant Director (Physical Education): A Master’s Degree in Physical Education or Master’s Degree in Sports Science with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) with a consistently good academic record.

Internal Audit Officer (on Deputation), Finance & Account: Officer holding analogous posts on regular basis in Govt. Organized Accounts Service set up i.e. IAAS, IDAS, IRAS, IP&TAFS, ICAS etc services or Three years regular service in the PB: 15600-39100+ grade pay of Rs. 6600, or five years regular service in PB: 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 5400 from the Centre/State Govt., Universities and other autonomous organisation.

Assistant Registrar, Registrar Office: Good academic record plus Master’s Degree with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven point scale.At least five years experience in educational administration/ Govt. Deptt. at level not lower than a Section Officer/ Accountant or equivalent.

For details on other post wise educational qualification, please check the official website, jmi.ac.in.

Pay scale

The candidates pay scale will start from minimum Rs 5,200 to maximum Rs 37,400. For details on posts wise various pay scale, please visit the official website, jmi.ac.in.

How to apply

The candidates have to send their application to “The office of the Assistant Registrar, Recruitment and Promotion Section, Second Floor, Registrar’s Office, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi-110025.”

Important date:

Last date to apply: May 21, 2018, within 5 pm.

For details on pay scale, eligibility criteria, application process, please visit the official website, jmi.ac.in

