Jharkhand JAC TET 2016: Results declared, check here

Jharkhand JAC TET 2016: The Jharkhand Academic Counsil (JAC) has declared the results for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) which was conducted in November 2016. Candidates who have been eagerly waiting to know their results can check the same from the official website (see below to know how).

Results are available in two parts. The list of selected candidates for classes 1 to 5 and classes 6 to 8 can be accessed from the website. Many candidates had applied for the posts and many have not qualified. The results for candidates who have qualified are at the bottom of the list provided by the JAC.

Steps to download the results for JAC TET 2016:

– Go to the official JAC website (jac.nic.in).

– Click on the link to “J-TET RESULT 2016” at the bottom right hand side of the home page.

– In the new window that opens, click on the links provided for either “Result Summary L1 (01 TO 05)” or “Result Summary L2 (06 TO 08)”.

– A PDF will open. Scroll down the list to check your name with your roll number. The marks obtained, percentage marks and the post are specified against the names. Scroll all the way to page 2218 to get to the list of qualified candidates.

– Download a copy of the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

