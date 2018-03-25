IT sector hiring pie shrank by 34 per cent in four years at IIT-Bombay

There is a demand for specialised skillset. There is a demand for specialised skillset.

UNCERTAINTY OVER visa rules in the US and a slump in technology investment over the past three years had an impact on the country’s Information Technology (IT) sector and its effects could be seen in the placement season at IIT, Bombay. Placement data show that between 2012-13 and 2016-17, the number of offers made by the IT sector dropped by 34 per cent. The numbers have continuously dipped since 2012-13, with the exception of 2015-16 when more offers were made by the IT sector.

When in 2012-13 over a quarter of the total placements were in the IT sector, in 2016-17 around one out of six jobs were in this sector.

In 2016-17 around one out of six jobs were in IT sector. In 2016-17 around one out of six jobs were in IT sector.

In the same period, the number of IT companies coming to IIT-B for placements dropped from 82 to 64. With the focus of the industry shifting from coding to cloud disruption, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, a demand for specialised skillsets has arisen, said a member of the institute’s placement committee.

“Those with these skills are preferred over others. The industry doesn’t require mere coding knowledge anymore,” he said, adding that the industry, too, was evolving with technology.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App