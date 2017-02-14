IT institutes, companies to arrive in Amaravati to train, employ engineers

About 3000 engineering students in the capital region would undergo specialised training before being placed in the IT companies. About 3000 engineering students in the capital region would undergo specialised training before being placed in the IT companies.

Information Technology companies are finally arriving in Andhra Pradesh capital region Amaravati. In the first round, eight companies are going to open shop in Vijayawada on February 16, to provide employment to 500 persons. Simultaneously, about 15 IT training institutes are also set to open shop here to train engineering students in respective technologies so that they could be absorbed by the IT companies. While ten training institutes are from Hyderabad, the rest are from Bengaluru.

“This is a big boost for Amaravati. We are creating a total IT ecosystem so that engineering and tech graduates in the region get placements in some of the top IT companies here,” AP Non-Resident Telugu Society Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar Vemuru told PTI.

In all about 3000 engineering students in the capital region would undergo specialised training before being placed in the IT companies, he said. Accel IT, Horizon IT, AdvanSoft (Chicago), MSR Cosmos, Adept Solutions, Intellisoft and TimesquareIT are set to begin their operations at Autonagar in Vijayawada on February 16.

“Initially, these companies will hire about 500-600 persons before scaling up,” Ravi Kumar added.

The Medha IT Towers near Vijayawada airport, which remained a non-starter for at least five years now, is also set to spring to life as Spanish IT major Grupo Antolin is about to start its operations. This company specialises in automotive and interior design software technologies.

Another foreign company Neslova Systems and India’s HCL are also ready to set shop in Medha IT Towers, providing employment to another 1000 persons. HCL has also contacted a few local engineering colleges as part of its talent hunt for its BPO.

