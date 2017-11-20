ISRO recruitment 2017: Apply for 68 posts of technicians, draughtsmen at shar.gov.in

ISRO recruitment 2017: The pay scale for the posts ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month. ISRO recruitment 2017: The pay scale for the posts ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has called for applications to varios positions in the The Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, in Sriharikota. Candidates who are interested in these posts can apply for the same on the official website SHAR (shar.gov.in).

There are a total of 68 vacancies for technicians and draughtsmen, and the last date to apply for the posts is on March 31, 2018. The pay scale for the posts ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 per month and the written test will be conducted at centres across Chennai.

Posts available: 68

Technician B fitter- 29

Technician B electronic mechanic- 13

Technician B chemical- 4

Technician B instrument mechanic- 2

Technician B electrical- 7

Technician B deisel mechanic with HVD liscense- 1

Technician B refrigeration and air conditioning- 6

Technician B pump operator cum mechanic- 3

Technician B plumber- 1

Draughtsman B mechanical- 1

Technician B machinist- 1

Steps to apply for ISRO SDSC SHAR recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for SHAR as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link for the careers page.

Step 3: Follow the notification that says “Online Application for Advertisement No.SDSC SHAR/RMT/04/2017 Dated 13.10.2017 for the posts of Technician-B and Draughtsman-B is OPEN”.

Step 4: Click on “Apply/Reprint Application Form”.

Step 5: Fill in your details and submit your application.

Step 6: Download your application form and save a copy of the same for further reference.

