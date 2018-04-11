ISRO recruitment: 171 vacancies for graduates, diploma holders; salary upto Rs 25,500

ISRO recruitment 2018: Know details here ISRO recruitment 2018: Know details here

ISRO recruitment: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is hiring for the posts of junior personal assistants and stenographers at ISRO centres/units across India. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website isro.in. The last date for submission of online applications is April 30. The selection will be done on the basis of a written test.

Those who clear the recruitment exam will then have to appear for a skill test. For that, they have to produce all relevant original documents in proof of details furnished in their applications submitted online, at the time of skill test. The Government of India’s space agency, ISRO has its headquarter in Bangalore.

Total vacancies: 171

Designation

Junior Personal Assistants: 166

Stenographers: 5

Zones

Ahmedabad

Bangalore

Hyderabad

New Delhi

Sriharikota

Thiruvananthapuram

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should have pursued graduation in arts/commerce/management/ science/computer applications with first class, as declared by the university

Or

Diploma in commercial/secretarial practice with first class with one year experience as steno-typist/stenographer

and should possess a minimum speed of 80 w.p.m in English stenography.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 26 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

ISRO recruitment 2018: Selection procedure

Shortlisting of candidates will be done on the basis of their academic performance and bio-data. They will then be selected on the basis of a written test which will be conducted at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. Those who will get selected will then have to appear for a skill test in English stenography.

Pay scale

Those selected will be appointed as a junior personal assistant and will get a monthly salary of Rs 25,500.

How to apply

Application fee: Rs 100

The payment can be made online using internet banking/debit card or offline by visiting the nearest SBI branch.

Important dates

Last date for registration: April 30

Last date for submission of fee: May 2

Written test: August 12

ISRO will be launching a navigation satellite from its spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on April 12. It issued a statement saying that the 43rd flight of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C41) will launch the Indian Remote Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS-1I) at 4:04 am. It will be the eighth satellite to join the NavIC navigation satellite constellation in Earth’s polar orbit.

