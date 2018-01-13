ISRO recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for JRF post, salary and registration details

The fellowship will be initially for 2 years and on the basis of the performance, it may be extended further. The fellowship will be initially for 2 years and on the basis of the performance, it may be extended further.

ISRO recruitment 2018: The ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC) has released a notification for recruiting candidates for the position of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). The fellowship will be initially for 2 years. On the basis of the performance, it may be extended further. Interested aspirants can apply at the official website – isro.gov.in before February 2.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 20

Designation

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should have pursued ME/MTech/MSc or equivalent post graduation degree in first class with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.5 on a 10 point scale with pre-eligibility qualification of BE/BTech/BSc (engineering) or equivalent qualification with an aggrevate minimum of 65 per cent or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84

Or

MSc or equivalent degree in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent average of all semesters or 6.5 CGPA/CPI on a 10 point scale.

The candidates should have qualified in NET or NET equivalent examinations.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 28 years. Relaxation will be provided as per the government norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000.

Selection process

Initial screening will be done on the basis of academic performance and other parameters. The selection will be made on the basis of an interview.

