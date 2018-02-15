ISRO recruitment 2018: BTech, BE degree holders required, earn upto Rs 56,100 per month

Candidates will first be shortlisted on the basis of their academic performance and bio-data. Candidates will first be shortlisted on the basis of their academic performance and bio-data.

ISRO jobs: The ISRO Centralised Recruitment Board (ICRB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the post of scientist/engineer ‘SC’ in level 10 of pay matrix in the following disciplines – Civil, electrical, refrigeration and air conditioning and architecture. Interested lot are required to apply at the official website – isro.gov.in before March 5. The application fee to be paid is Rs 100.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 26

Designation

Scientist/Engineer

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Scientist/Engineer (Civil): Aspirants should have pursued BE/B Tech or equivalent in civil engineering in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Scientist/Engineer (Electrical): Aspirants should have pursued BE/B Tech or equivalent in electrical engineering or electrical and electronics engineering in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks or CGPA 6.84/10.

Scientist/Engineer (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning): Aspirants should have pursued BE/B Tech or equivalent in mechanical engineering with air conditioning and refrigeration or allied subjects as electives or as a core subject in any of the semesters, in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks or CGPA 6.84/10

Scientist/Engineer (Architecture): Aspirants should be holding a bachelor degree in architecture in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent or CGPA 6.84/10 and registration with council of architecture.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 30 years. Relaxation will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

Selected candidates will get minimum monthly salary of Rs 56,100.

Selection procedure

Candidates will first be shortlisted on the basis of their academic performance and bio-data. They will then have to appear for a written test which will be conducted at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthpuram.

Important dates

Last date for registration: March 5

Written test: April 22

