ISRO recruitment 2017: Apply for engineers/ scientists posts at isro.gov.in

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited eligible candidates for the posts of engineers/ scientists in mechanical, electronics and computer science. Interested candidates can apply online from the official website – isro.gov.in. The last date to send the application is by October 5, 2017.

The recruitment exam will be held on December 24 at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Vacancy details

Scientist/Engineer in Electronics – 35

Scientist/Engineer in Mechanical – 35

Scientist/Engineer in Computer Science – 10

Eligibility for ISRO posts: Candidates should have BE/B.Tech or equivalent qualification in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks or CGPA 6.84/10 (average of all semesters for which results are available).

Age limit: The aspirant should be more than 35 years as on October 5, 2017. There is age relaxation gor Central government servants, ex-servicemen and persons with disabilities. Also meritorious sportspersons are eligible for age relaxation as per the government orders.

Application fee: The candidate has to pay Rs 100 for each application. Candidates may make the payment ‘online’ using Internet Banking/Debit Card or ‘Offline’ by visiting nearest SBI Branch. All women candidates/Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST); Ex-servicemen and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

The last date to submit fees is by October 6.

Selection process: ISRO will conduct initial screening on the basis of the academic performance and biodata. Those who clear it, only they will be eligible for taking-up written test.

Important dates:

The last date to send the application: October 5

The last date to submit fees: October 6

The call letters for the written test: Second/third week of December 2017.

