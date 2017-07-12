ISRO recruitment 2017: Apply for 313 assistants and UDC posts at isro.gov.in

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited eligible candidates for the posts of 313 assistants and Upper Division Clerks (UDC) in various ISRO centres/units/ autonomous bodies/ CPSUs across India. Interested candidates can apply online from the official website – isro.gov.in. The last date to send the application is by July 31, 2017.
Vacancy details
Assistants – 311 posts
Upper Division Clerks: 2 post
Eligibility: The applicant should hold a graduate degree in Arts/ Commerce/ Management/ Science/ Computer Applications with first class from a recognised institute. There is no relaxation in educational qualification/ marks for reserved categories.
Age: Applicants must be in the age group of 18-26 years. Applicant’s age will be calculated as on 31 July 2017. BE/B.Tech graduates are not eligible to apply for the post of assistant/ UDC (administrative support staff).
A candidate may apply for different posts under same/different zones, but cannot apply for same post in different zones.
ISRO recruitment 2017, here’s how to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – isro.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the career section
Step 3: Check the detailed notification
Step 5: Fill the application form
Step 6: The registration number will be displayed on the screen. Note down for future correspondence. A separate email will also be sent to your e-mail id.
The written test will be held on October 15, 2017. The written test will be held at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. For more govt jobs updates, click here
