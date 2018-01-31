ISRO is hiring: Scientists/Engineers required, earn Rs 56,100 per month

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is hiring for the post of scientist/engineer in level 10 of pay matrix. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is hiring for the post of scientist/engineer in level 10 of pay matrix.

ISRO jobs: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released an employment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the post of scientist/engineer in level 10 of pay matrix. Interested lot can apply at the official website – isro.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is February 20.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 106

Designation

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics): 32

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical): 45

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science): 29

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have pursued BE/BTech or equivalent qualification in first class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks or CGPA 6.84/10. Those who are going to complete the above course in the academic year 2017-2018 can also apply.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 35 years. Relaxation in age will be offered as per government norms.

Pay scale

Selection process

The shortlisting will be done on the basis of the academic performance and bio-data. Candidates will then have to appear for a written test which will be conducted at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh,

Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.

How to apply

Those interested in applying should register at isro.gov.in. Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 each.

Important dates

Last date for submission of application: February 20.

Written test: April 22

