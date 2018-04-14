ISRO Assistant, UDC written test result released at isro.gov.in, check details

All those candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their respective results at the official website — isro.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their respective results at the official website — isro.gov.in.

ISRO result: The region wise result of written test for recruitment to the post of assistants and upper division clerk (UDC) has been released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — isro.gov.in. The test was conducted on October 15, 2017 (Sunday) at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. The candidates whose name is not there on the list have not been shortlisted.

Those who have cleared the written test will now have to appear for the skill test. The schedule and venue of the same will be released soon. Only those who have secured minimum 50 per cent marks each in both objective and descriptive type questions in the written test will be shortlisted for the skill test. The final selection will be made only on the basis of scores obtained in the written test.

ISRO Assistant, UDC result, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click in the ‘Careers’ section

Step 3: Next to ‘Recruitment for the post of assistants and UDC’, click on the link for result

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the names, roll numbers and result status of the candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Those selected will be appointed as assistant/upper division clerk in level 4 of pay matrix. They will get a basic pay of Rs 25,500 per month. Once the answer keys are published, the candidates will be able to raise objections, if any, within five days of publishing the answer keys.

