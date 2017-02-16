Want to work in ISRO? Here’s how to apply

ISRO notification 2017: On Wednesday, space agency ISRO successfully launched 104 satellites from the spaceport of Sriharikota. PTI Photo ISRO notification 2017: On Wednesday, space agency ISRO successfully launched 104 satellites from the spaceport of Sriharikota. PTI Photo

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Wednesday, set a world record by launching 104 satellites. If you have the zeal to make your nation proud, then you can apply for the scientist/engineer SC post. The application forms are available on the official website and the last date to submit register is by March 7.

Vacancy details

ISRO offers the position of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ in the level 10 of pay matrix (about Rs 56100) to the young graduates in the following engineering disciplines:

Electronics: 42

Mechanical: 36

Computer Science: 9

Eligibility criteria: The candidates should have a BE/B.Tech or equivalent qualification degree with an aggregate 65 per cent marks

The aspirants who will appear for their exams are also eligible to apply provided their final degree is available by August 31, 2017.

Age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years as on March 7. The age relaxation would be provided to the ex-servicemen and persons with disabilities as per the government rules.

Exam: The written test will be conducted on May 7, 2017 at 12 venues — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapura.

Application fee: The aspirants have to pay Rs 100 for the registration procedure through online banking.

Steps to apply for ISRO recruitment 2017

Visit the official website – isac.gov.in

Click on the career section

A new page wil open with advertisement No. Isro Hq:Icrb:01:2017

Click on it and read the notification

Enter the required details about your education etc and apply

