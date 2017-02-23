IRMA placements 2017: Amul hires 19 candidates, highest package offer is Rs 46.50 lakh

A total of 22 students took up offers made by non-government development organisations and government agencies A total of 22 students took up offers made by non-government development organisations and government agencies

EVEN AS final placements at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) concluded earlier this month, the average salary crossed Rs.10 lakh per annum while the maximum salary for the batch stood at Rs 46.50 lakh and the

minimum at Rs. 4.5 lakh. Founded by the father of India’s white revolution

Founded by the father of India’s white revolution Dr Verghese Kurien in 1979, the institute offers a two-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Rural Management (PGDRM) equivalent to an MBA. The current batch of 169 students at IRMA received 220 job offers from 92 recruiters for its batch graduating in April 2017. This year, 21 students

received Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) from various organisations.

Salaries offered by development sector organisations (NGOs, co-operatives and governments’ development agencies) averaged at Rs 9.37 lakh per annum and those offered by the corporate sector at Rs 10.57 lakh per annum.

While cooperatives and producers’ collectives recruited a total of 28 candidates, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF – Amul) was the largest recruiting hiring 19 candidates while Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion (BRLPS) offered 11 jobs. This was followed by Pidilite Industries Ltd (Rurban Division) and ICICI-Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd (Government Business Group), who took on 9 and 8 students respectively.

A total of 22 students took up offers made by non-government development organisations and government agencies including SRIJAN, Gujarat State Women’s Sewa Co-operative Federation and Rajasthan Grameen Ajeevika

Parishad. UNICEF, for the first time, participated in IRMA’s placements making offers to 5 students of which four were placed in UNICEF Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

