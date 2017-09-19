IRDAI assistant manager recruitment 2017: Download call letter at irdai.gov.in

The selection process is divided in three phases – preliminary, main and interview The selection process is divided in three phases – preliminary, main and interview

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has activated the admit card link for assistant managers recruitment exam on the official website – irdai.gov.in. The online preliminary exam is scheduled to held on October 4, 2017.

Last month, IRDAI invited application for 30 posts available in the general, legal, accounts and actuarial specialisations.

IRDAI call letter 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Click on the what’s new link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you have to click on download call letter link

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Step 5: Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”

Step 6: In case you enter your details wrong, you can press “Reset” and the page will be cleared, after which you can enter your details again.

The selection process is divided into three phases – preliminary, main and interview:

Phase 1 is the online preliminary exam which will include 160 questions on reasoning, English language, general awareness and quantitative aptitude. Candidates will have 90 minutes to answer all the questions. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks. The marks scored in this round will not be counted in the final selection.

