IRDAI assistant manager recruitment 2017: Apply for 30 posts at irdai.gov.in

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has released a notification for the recruitment of assistant managers. Candidates interested in this post can apply for the same from the official website.

The last date to fill the application form and pay the fee of Rs 600 (Rs 100 for reserved categories) is September 5, 2017. There are about 30 posts available in the general, legal, accounts and actuarial specialisations.

Selections process:

Candidates will have to clear three phases of selection in order to get the job.

Phase 1 is the online preliminary exam which will include 160 questions on reasoning, English language, general awareness and quantitative aptitude. Candidates will have 90 minutes to answer all the questions. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks. The marks scored in this round will not be counted inthe final selection.

The phase 2 exam will be a decriptive test will include three papers. Paper 1 will be on English, paper 2 on economics and social issues impacting insurance and paper 3 on insurance and management. Candidates will have 60 minutes to score a total of 100 marks in each paper.

Steps to apply for IRDAI assistant manager recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website for IRDAI (irdai.gov.in).

– Click on the tab for the employment page.

– Click on the notification that says “Recruitment Notification for the post of Assistant Manager in IRDAI”.

– Read through the details provided and click on the link for the application page.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Submit your application and save a copy of the same for further reference.

