IOCL recruitment 2018: Apply for 50 engineering assistant and other posts, salary details

IOCL recruitment 2018: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the posts of junior engineering assistant, junior materials assistant and junior quality control analyst. The last date for online registration is March 10 by 5 pm. The last date for receipt of printout of online application form is March 24. Interested lot can apply at the official website iocl.com. The written test for the same will be conducted on March 25.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 50

Designation

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 24

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U): 7

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical): 4

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant – IV: 7

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation): 2

Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV: 2

Junior Materials Assistant – IV/Junior Technical Assistant – IV: 4

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

JE Assistant (Production): Aspirants should have pursued 3 years of diploma in chemical/refinery and petrochemical engineering or B Sc (maths, physics, chemistry or industrial chemistry) from a recognised institute/ university with minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate for general and OBC candidates and 45 per cent in case of SC/ST candidates.

JE Assistant (P&U): Aspirants should have pursued 3 years of diploma in mechanical or electrical engineering

from recognised institute/university and boiler competency certificate

Or

Matric with ITI (fitter) with boiler competency certificate

Or

B Sc (PCM) with an apprenticeship training in boiler trade or 3. 3 years diploma in mechanical or electrical engineering from recognised institute/university with minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate for general and OBC candidates and 45 per cent in case of SC/ST candidates.

JE Assistant (Electrical): Aspirants should have pursued 3 years of diploma in electrical engineering from a recognised institute/university with minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate for general, ST and OBC candidates and 45 per cent in case of SC candidates.

JE Assistant (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant: Aspirants should have pursued 3 years of diploma in mechanical engineering from recognised institute/university with minimum of 50 per cent marks or matric with ITI in fitter trade with pass class.

JE Assistant (Instrumentation): Aspirants should have pursued 3 years of diploma in instrumentation/instrumentation and electronics/instrumentation and control engineering from a recognised institute/university with minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Junior Quality Control Analyst: Aspirants should have pursued B Sc with physics, chemistry/industrial chemistry and mathematics with minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Junior Materials Assistant/Junior Technical Assistant: Aspirants should have pursued 3 years of diploma in mechanical/electrical/instrumentation engineering from a recognised institute/university with minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 26 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 11,900 to Rs 32,000.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test and a skill/proficiency/physical test (SPPT).

How to apply

Interested, eligible aspirants can apply at the official website iocl.com. The printout of the online application form should then be forwarded to ‘The Advertiser – IOCL Haldia Refinery, P.O. Box No. 1, P.O. Haldia Oil Refinery

District: Purba Medinipur, West Bengal, PIN: 721606’.

