IOCL recruitment: 113 non-executive vacancies, salary and registration details

IOCL recruitment 2018: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring for the post of non-executive personnel in workmen category for southern (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry) and western region (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Chhattisgarh). Recruitment will be done on the basis of a written test. Vacancy details Total vacancies: 113 Designation Junior Operator: 51

Junior Operator (Aviation): 51

Junior Chargeman: 11 Eligibility criteria Educational qualification: Junior Operator: Aspirants should have passed matric (class 10) with two years ITI in electronics mechanic/instrument mechanic/electrician/machinist/fitter trades. Junior Operator (Aviation): Aspirants should have passed higher secondary (class 12) with minimum of 45 per cent marks in aggregate. They should also possess valid heavy vehicle driving licence. Junior Chargeman: Aspirants should have pursued 3 years of diploma in mechanical/electrical/instrumentation/civil/electrical and electronics/electronics engineering from a recognised institute/university with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 26 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test and skill proficiency physical test. The written test will be of objective type nature, containing multiple choice questions. There will be total 100 questions, each question carrying mark. No negative marking will be done for wrong answers. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

How to apply

Interested candidates should register at the official website iocl.com. After registering, the printout of the online application form along with all the supporting documents should be sent by ordinary post to ‘Post Box No. 3321, Nungambakkam MDO, Chennai -600 034.

Important date

Last date for receipt of printout of application form: February 16

Last date for online registration for southern region: February 10

Last date for online registration for western region: February 7

Written test: February 25

