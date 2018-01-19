IOCL has vacancies for 97 various posts, registration begins tomorrow

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring for posts of operator and chargeman. The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring for posts of operator and chargeman.

IOCL recruitment 2018: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the posts of operator and chargeman. The registration for the same will begin tomorrow, on January 20. Those interested can apply at the official website – iocl.com

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 97

Designation

Junior Operator – Grade I: 51

Junior Operator (Aviation)- Grade I: 46

Junior Chargeman – Grade III

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Junior Operator: Aspirants should have passed matric (class 10) with 2 years of ITI in electronics mechanic/instrument mechanic/electrician/machinist/fitter.

Junior Operator (Aviation): Aspirants should have passed higher secondary (class 12) with minimum 45 per cent marks in aggregate. They should possess heavy vehicle driving licence.

Junior Chargeman: Aspirants should have pursued 3 years of diploma in mechanical/electrical/instrumentation/civil/electrical and electronics/electronics engineering from recognised institute/university with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 26 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

Junior Operator: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 10,500 to Rs 24,500.

Junior Chargeman: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 11,900 to Rs 32,000.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test and skill proficiency physical test. The written test will be of objective type, consisting of multiple choice questions. It shall have 4 options with one correct option. The total marks will be 100. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers and the duration of the test will be 90 minutes.

How to apply

Interested lot can apply at the official website iocl.com. They are then required to take a printout of the online application form and along with all the supporting documents should send it to ‘Post Box No. 3321, Nungambakkam MDO, Chennai – 600 034’.

Important dates

Last date for submission of online application: February 10

Last date for submission of printout of application form: February 16

Written test: February 25 (tentative)

Final selection result: March 31

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd