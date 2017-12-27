IOCL career opportunity: Engineering degree holders invited, earn upto Rs 32,000 per month

IOCL is looking for Technical Attendants and Engineering Assistants. IOCL is looking for Technical Attendants and Engineering Assistants.

IOCL jobs: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a recruitment notification for non-executives technical vacancies in various locations of pipelines division. Interested candidates can apply at the official website – iocl.com. The last date for submission of online application is January 15 by 6 pm.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 32

Name of the posts

Engineering Assistant (Mechanical) Grade 4

Engineering Assistant (Electrical) Grade 4

Engineering Assistant (T&I) Grade 4

Technical Attendant-1-Grade-I

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Engineering Assistant (Mechanical): Aspirants should have pursued three years of full time diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in mechanical/automobile engineering from a government recognised institute.

Engineering Assistant (Electrical): Aspirants should have pursued three years of full time siploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in electrical/electrical and electronics engineering from a government recognised institute.

Engineering Assistant (T&I): Aspirants should have pursued three years of full time diploma (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration) in electronics and communication engineering/electronics and telecommunication engineering/electronics and radio communication engineering/instrumentation and control engineering/instrumentation and process control engineering/electronics engineering.

Technical Attendant: Aspirants should have passed class 10 and ITI from a government recognised institute in the specified ITI trades from a government recognised institute/board.

Age limit: The age of candidates should be maximum 26 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the government norms.

Pay scale

For posts 1-3: Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 11,900 to Rs 32,000.

For post no. 4: Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 10,500 to Rs 24,500.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of a written test and skill/proficiency/physical test.

