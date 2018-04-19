Lok Sabha Internship 2018: How to apply, eligibility, stipend, application process at sri.nic.in

Parliament House at New Delhi Parliament House at New Delhi

There is a good opportunity for all those who wish to understand the working of parliamentary democracy. Speaker’s Research Initiative Cell has invited application from interested candidates for the Lok Sabha Internship Programme. Applications are invited for 50 internship positions for one month and 50 internship positions for three months. Candidates need to apply through online mode at sri.nic.in by May 4, 2018 till 5 pm.

The applicant has to also submit a recommendation letter from the principal of college or the head of the Institution and the department head he/she last attended or is currently enrolled in. Moreover, the applicant has to also submit a 250 words statement on why they wish to join the internship programme.

Three months internship at Lok Sabha

The duration of the internship programme will be three months starting from July 2 to September 28. The age of the candidate should be between 21 and 30 years and he/ she should hold an outstanding academic record in disciplines such as social sciences, science, languages, environmental studies, law, journalism, finance, management, et al.

Education qualification: The applicant should hold a two-year Post-Graduate Degree. In exceptional circumstances, the Internship Committee may also allow students who are pursuing doctoral study to undergo internship. The stipend payable Rs 20,000 per month and Rs 10,000 for stationery and typing expenses for three months internship.

One-month internship at Lok Sabha

The duration for Student Internship Programme will be from June 28 to July 27. The candidate’s age should be between 18-30 years. The applicant should be a student pursuing graduation/post graduation in social sciences, science, languages, environmental studies, law, journalism, finance, management, et al. Stipend payable is Rs 20,000 and Rs 5000 for stationery and typing expenses for one-month internship.

