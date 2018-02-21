International Mother Language Day: Careers for those with language skills

Some of the industries where foreign language skills are most in demand include tourism, media, trade, international relations et al. (Thinkstock photo) Some of the industries where foreign language skills are most in demand include tourism, media, trade, international relations et al. (Thinkstock photo)

The General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in November 1999 started observing February 21 as the International Mother Language Day. The day has been observed to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

For those who have a flair for learning the second language, there is an excellent career opportunity. Some of the industries where foreign language skills are most in demand include tourism, media, trade, international relations et al. Here are some career options where foreign language skills are most valued:

Foreign language interpreter

Interpreters can be fundamental in helping people understand each other, particularly in the context of large, multinational corporations that do business with companies across the globe. If the company deals with non-English speaking nations like China, then the interpreter is paid higher.

Salary: Rs 3,000 – 4,000/- per day

Voice-over artist

This artist can do wonders with his/ her voice. They perform jingles, dub films and serials. Understanding of multiple languages is an added advantage to their craft. Using social media should be a key tactic in how you develop your personal brand and market yourself.

Salary range: Rs 10000 to 15000 per month

Lexicographer

A lexicographer gets to study words in different tongues and compile a dictionary of them for others to understand and learn the language.

Salary: Rs 25,000 – 30,000 per month

Jobs in NGOs

Many not-for-profit organisations have overseas operations where the language skills of a particular country are required. Since India itself has multiple languages, one who knows how to connect with the native will have an extra edge over the others.

Salary: Rs 20,000 – 30,000 per month

Language teacher

If you enjoy teaching, you can use your skill to earn a rewarding career as a language instructor. You can either join a school or can conduct private tuitions for students. For this, you need to clear teacher eligibility test.

