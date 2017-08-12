Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2017: Application portal to open today for 1430 ACIO-II (Exe) posts

Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2017: The last date to apply is on September 2, 2017. Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2017: The last date to apply is on September 2, 2017.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will open the application portal of the Intelligence Bureau today for the recruitment of 1430 assistant central intelligence officer (grade II/executive). Candidates who are interested in becoming a part of the Intelligence Bureau can apply online from the official website.

The last date to apply is on September 2, 2017. Candidates can expect a pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 plus a grade pay of Rs 4,200 (PB-2) with admissible central government allowances.

“The post involves All India Service liability. Therefore, the candidates willing to serve anywhere in India only need to apply,” the Intelligence Bureau said in a notice. The exams will be conducted at centres in 33 cities across the country. Read | MP police constable exam 2017: Download admit card, click here

Eligibility:

– Candidates are required to be graduates or posess equivalent degrees from recognised universities.

– Candidates need to be at least 18 years old and no older than 27. The upper age limit is subject to relaxation for reserved category candidates.

– Candidates with knowledge about computers will be preferred.

Paper pattern:

The selection process will take place in three stages— Tier 1 objective-type exam of 100 marks, Tier 2 descriptive exam of 50 marks and an interview round of 100 marks.

Tier 1 will include 25 questions of 1 mark each on general awareness, quantitative aptitude, logical/analytical ability and English language. Candidates will have 60 minutes to answer these questions.

Tier 2 will include an essay on one of the give topics for 30 marks and a section of English comprehension and précis writing for 20 marks. Here too, candidates will have an hour to answer all questions.

