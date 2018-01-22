India’s first chat based job app ‘Empzilla’ launched

The app can easily be downloaded from Google Playstore and is free. The app can easily be downloaded from Google Playstore and is free.

Country’s first ever chat-based job search mobile app ‘Empzilla’ has been launched which will simplify the communication process between jobs seekers and recruiters. The app will do away with existing limitations of employers and job seekers making selection process quick and cost effective. With an objective of taking prime minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India initiative forward, it will also helps the HRD department get rid of excessive mails and the need to download all the profiles which is time consuming. Employers and aspirants can communicate in seconds and the latter can chat with the employer even within his office set up without giving a hint to his colleagues.

“We realized there were limitations in the way job seekers were communicating with employers. To do away with those limitations, we are launching this mobile app which will revolutionize the way communications happens between job lookers and recruiters. This can easily be downloaded from Google Playstore and is free,” said Mr Akash Attray, Chairman, Empzilla. Empzilla’s geo location feature, identifies the exact distance between the hiring venue and the candidate’s registered location.

Also, the recruiter can simply review the profile in the app itself rather than downloading the resume in detail. The candidate receives the notification at every step from ‘application viewed’ to ‘application in review’ further ‘shortlisted’ till ‘interview invite’. One can also ignore recruiter’s calls being unaware of the caller’s source and purpose.

During the launch, Mr Arun Singh, National General Secretary, Bhartiya Janta Party said, “I am sure Empzilla app will become popular in no time as it obviates some of the current problems relating to communication between recruiters and job seekers”.

