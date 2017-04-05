Rajasthan Post GDS recruitment 2017: Apply for 1577 posts, check here

Rajasthan Post GDS recruitment 2017: Candidates should be at least 18 years old. Rajasthan Post GDS recruitment 2017: Candidates should be at least 18 years old.

The Rajasthan postal circle of the India Post has invited applications for 1577 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts in the state. Candidates who are interested for the position can apply for the same from the official website of India Post before May 3, 2017.

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be at least 18 and no older than 40 years old. This is subject to relaxation of 3-5 years in case of reserved categories.

– Candidates should have passed their class 10 examination from an approved board and recognised institution.

– Candidates should have basic computer knowledge.

Fee:

General/OC/OBC- Rs 100

Women/SC/ST- Free

Steps to apply for Rajasthan Postal circle GDS:

– Go to the official website of India Post (indiapost.gov.in).

– Click on the link under the “News” tab to “Apply online for GDS posts”.

– In the new page that opens, click on “Rajasthan” to download the document and read through the details provided.

– If you have not already, then register to the site.

– Click on “Apply Online”.

– Log in using your registration number and select the circle you with to apply to (Rajasthan).

– Fill in the details and submit the application.

– Download and take a print out of the application form for further reference.

