Odisha Postal Circle recruitment 2017: Apply for 1072 posts, check details here

Odisha Postal Circle recruitment 2017: India Post, Odisha Postal Circle, has begun the application process for the recruitment of 1072 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) this year. Interested candidates can apply for the same from the official website on or before April 26, 2017.

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old an no older than 40.

– Candidates should have passed class 10 from a recognised and approved institute and should have basic computer knowledge.

– Candidates should have prior cycling knowledge for posts with outdoor duties.

Fee:

General/OBC- Rs 100

Women/SC/ST- Free

Steps to apply for Odisha post GDS:

– Go to the official website of India Post (indiapost.gov.in).

– Click on the link under the “News” tab to “Apply online for GDS posts”.

– In the new page that opens, click on “Odisha” to download the document and read through the details provided.

– If you have not already, then register to the site.

– Click on “Apply Online”.

– Log in using your registration number and select the circle you with to apply to (Odisha).

– Fill in the details and submit the application.

– Download and take a print out of the application form for further reference.

