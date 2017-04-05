Jharkhand postal circle recruitment 2017: Apply for 256 GDS posts, check here

Jharkhand postal circle recruitment 2017: Candidates should have passed classed 10 exams from a recognised institution and have some basic computer knowledge. Jharkhand postal circle recruitment 2017: Candidates should have passed classed 10 exams from a recognised institution and have some basic computer knowledge.

The India Post on Tuesday released a notification regarding the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in the state of Jharkhand. The state’s postal circle has invited applications for 256 GDS posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same from the official website.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 40 (unless they are from the OBC/SC/ST categories who have a relaxation of the upper age limit upto three to five years). Candidates should also have passed classed 10 exams from a recognised institution and have some basic computer knowledge.

Community wise Consolidation of Posts:

Unreserved- 157

OBC- 29

SC- 24

ST- 46

Fees:

General/OBC- Rs 100

SC/ST/Women- Free

Steps to apply for the GDS posts in Jharkahnd:

– Go to the official website of India Post (indiapost.gov.in).

– Click on the link under the “News” tab to “Apply online for GDS posts”. Click on it.

– A new page will open. Here, click on “Jharkhand” to download the document and read through the details provided.

– Register for the site if you have not already.

– Click on “Apply Online” and log in using your registration number.

– Select the circle you with to apply to (Jharkhand).

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and submit the application form.

– Download the document and take a print out of the same for further reference.

