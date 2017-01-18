IPPB Officers Scale I mains exam 2016: Download call letter now

IPPB has already released the preliminary exam result IPPB has already released the preliminary exam result

IPPB call letter 2016: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has released the call letter of Officers Scale I recruitment exam 2016. The online exam is scheduled to conduct on January 29, 2017 across the country for the recruitment to the following posts.

The last date to download the admit card on January 29.

The Bank has already released the preliminary exam result. All those candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result from the official website – indiapost.gov.in.

Steps to download the IPPB mains call letter 2016:

Log on to the official website mentioned above

On the home page, select “Click here to download your mains Examination Call Letter for IPPB Officers Scale I”

When you click on this notification, a new page will open where you have to enter your registration number or roll number, date of birth or password as well as a captcha code as shown in the image box.

If you are unable to see the image in the box, refresh the page.

Your admit card will be available for download when you click on “submit” after entering your details.

Download your admit card to your computer and take a print. Remember to carry your admit cards to the examination hall.

