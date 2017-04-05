Tengana Postal Circle recruitment 2017: Apply for 645 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts

Tengana Postal Circle recruitment 2017: The application fee is Rs 100. Tengana Postal Circle recruitment 2017: The application fee is Rs 100.

Tengana Postal Circle recruitment 2017: India Post has invited applications for 645 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts in the Telangana Postal Circle. Interested candidates should apply for the positions from the official website of the India Post before April 19, 2017.

Eligibility:

– You must be at least 18 years old an no older than 40.

– You should have passed class 10 from a recognised and approved institute and should have basic computer knowledge.

– You should have prior cycling knowledge for posts with outdoor duties and know the basics of computers.

Fee:

General/OBC- Rs 100

Women/SC/ST- Free

Steps to apply for Odisha post GDS:

– Go to the official website of India Post (indiapost.gov.in).

– There will be a link under the “News” tab to “Apply online for GDS posts”. Click on it.

– A new page will open. Here, click on “Telangana” to download the document and read through the details provided.

– Register to the site.

– Click on “Apply Online” and log in using your registration number.

– Select the circle you with to apply to (Telangana).

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and submit the application form.

– Download the document and take a print out of the same for further reference.

