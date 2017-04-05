Himachal Pradesh GDS recruitment 2017: Apply for 391 posts, check details here

Himachal Pradesh GDS recruitment 2017: There is a relaxation to the upper age limit up to 3 years for the OBC ccategory and 5 years for the SC/ST category. Himachal Pradesh GDS recruitment 2017: There is a relaxation to the upper age limit up to 3 years for the OBC ccategory and 5 years for the SC/ST category.

Himachal Pradesh GDS recruitment 2017: The Himachal Pradesh postal circle of the India Post has invited applications for 391 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in the state. Candidates who are interested in the job can apply for the same from the official India Post website before May 2, 2017.

To be eligible for the posts, the candidates should be at least 18 years of age and no older than 40. There is a relaxation to the upper age limit up to 3 years for the OBC ccategory and 5 years for the SC/ST category. Candidates will have required to have passed the class 10 exam in the first attempt from any recognised institution.

Posts available:

Unreserved- 212

OBC- 84

SC- 78

ST- 17

Fee:

General/OBC- Rs 100

SC/ST/Women- Free

Steps to apply online for the HP GDS posts:

– Go to the official website of India Post (indiapost.gov.in)

– Click on the link under the “News” tab to “Apply online for GDS posts”. Click on it.

– A new page will open. Here, click on “Himachal Pradesh” to download the document and read through the details provided.

– If you do not have an account, register for the site.

– Click on “Apply Online” and log in using your registration number.

– Select the circle you with to apply to (Himachal Pradesh).

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and submit the application form.

– Download the document and take a print out of the same for further reference.

