Madhya Pradesh GDS recruitment 2017: Apply for 1859 posts

MP post office recruitment 2017: A total of 732 posts are vacant : A total of 732 posts are vacant

MP post office recruitment 2017: The Madhya Pradesh Postal Circle has invited eligible candidates for 1859 Gramin Dak Sevaks posts. Interested applicants have to apply online before May 2, 2017. The candidates from OC/OBC male should pay a fee of Rs 100 while female and SC/ST candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Vacancy details for MP post office recruitment 2017

General category: 732

OBC: 301

SC: 309

ST: 517

Total:1859

Eligibility for MP post office recruitment 2017

Education: The candidate should have minimum qualification of Class 10 pass certificate from approved state boards. No weightage will be given for possessing any qualification higher than the mandatory educational qualification. Those aspirant who have passed Class 10 in first attempt will be treated as meritorious against those passed compartmentally.

Age: The age should be between 18 and 40 years as on the last date of submission of application. There is three years age relaxation for OBC candidates and five years in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST. Also, the government has made 10 years for PH above the respective category.

The candidate should have computer knowledge and must produce a basic computer training certificate for at least 60 days from a recognised Computer Training Institute.

View | Check latest government jobs to apply in 2017

Steps to apply for MP post office recruitment 2017

Visit the official portal — indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline

Enter the required details:

Name in capital letter

Father Name

Mobile Number

Date of Birth

Gender

Community

PH – Type of Disability – (HH/OH/VH)- Percentage of disability

State in which Class 10 passed

Board in which Class 10 passed

Year of Passing Class 10

Class 10 certificate number

Candidate can opt any five choice of posts with preference of priority from the circle/circles applied.

For latest government jobs, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd