Andhra Pradesh GDS recruitment 2017: Apply for 1126 posts at appost.in

Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle has invited interested and eligible candidates for various posts in Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment. To apply for 1126 vacancies, the candidate has to register at the official website – appost.in and indiapost.gov.in. The last date for submission of application for AP postal recruitment is April 19, 2017.

Vacancy details

General category: 625

OBC category: 284

SC category: 126

ST category: 91

Eligibility:

Age: The age of candidate should be between 18 and 40 years. There is age relaxation of three years for OBC category and five years for SC/ST candidates. For PH candidates, it is 10 years.

Education:

The candidate should have pass Class 10 from recognised state boards.

Note: There shall be no weightage to be given for possessing any qualification(s) higher than the mandatory educational qualification. Only a candidate who has passed Class 10 examination in his first attempt will be treated as meritorious.

It is important for the aspirant to have basic knowledge in computer and is required to furnish basic computer training certificate (Central Government/ State Government/ University/ Boards etc., will also be acceptable) for at least 60 days from a recognised Computer Training Institute.

The candidate selected for the post of GDS BPM have to take up his/her residence in the Branch Post Office village within one month after selection but before engagement as Gramin Dak Sevak Branch.

Application fees: The candidate has to pay Rs 100 but female and SC/ ST candidates do not have to submit fees.

How to apply for AP GDS recruitment 2017

Those who wish to apply online will have to register themselves.

Visit the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on ‘registration’

Fill the form online with the following details.

i) Name to be written in capital letter

ii) Father Nnme

iii) Mobile number

iv) Date of birth

v) Gender

vi) Community

vii) PH – Type of Disability – (HH/OH/VH)- Percentage of disability

viii) Class 10 passed state

ix) Board of passing

x) Year of passing

xi) Class 10 certificate number

