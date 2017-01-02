RRB NTPC Stage 2 mains exam 2016: Admit card released

RRB NTPC admit card 2016: The result of prelims is already out RRB NTPC admit card 2016: The result of prelims is already out

The Railway Recruitment Control Board on Monday, released the admit card for NTPC stage 2, 2016 examination which will be held to recruit non-technical graduates for various posts in the Indian Railways. The exam will be held on January 17, 2017. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official websites.

About 56 lakh applicants registered for the exam this year. Due to the large number, the RRB decided the exam will take place in two stages to manage the number of applicants. The common CBT exam was conducted between March and May this year.

The Board had released the notification for the recruitment exam in December last year (advertisement no.: CEN 03/2015). RRB invited applications for 18,252 vacancies. Almost 93 lakh aspirants had sent in their applications out of which 56 lakh aspirants had been selected to take the exam via the online method.

Post: Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate)

Date of the Exam: January 17, 2017

Vacancy details:

Commercial Apprentice (CA): 703

Traffic Apprentice (TA): 1645

Enquiry cum Reservation Clerk (ECRC):127

Goods Guard: 7591

Junior Accountant cum Amanuensis (Typist) (JAA):1205

Senior Clerk cum typist: 869

Assistant Station Master (ASM): 5942

Transport Assistant: 166

Senior Time Keeper: 04

Steps to download 2016 RRB NTPC Stage 2 admit card:

– Visit the official website and click on “RRB NTPC Stage 2 Admit Card”.

– Enter all the required details in the fields provided and click the “submit” button.

– The admit card will appear. This can now be downloaded and printed.

