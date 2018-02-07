Indian Oil recruitment 2018: Register for apprentice post at iocl.com, 350 vacancies

IOCL recruitment 2018: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a recruitment notification for eligible, interested aspirants to apply for the post of accountant/technician/trade apprentice. Interested lot can apply at the official webiste – iocl.com before February 20.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 350
Designation
Trade Apprentice – Fitter
Trade Apprentice – Electrician
Trade Apprentice – Electronics Mechanic
Trade Apprentice – Instrument Mechanic
Trade Apprentice – Machinist
Trade Apprentice – Accountant
Trade Apprentice – Mechanical
Trade Apprentice – Electrical
Trade Apprentice – Instrumentation
Trade Apprentice – Civil
Trade Apprentice – Electrical and Electronics
Trade Apprentice – Electronics
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a degree from a recognised university/institute through full time, regular course in relevant disciplines with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate for general and OBC candidates and 45 per cent marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates
Or
A degree from recognised university/institute through full time, regular diploma course in engineering in relevant disciplines with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate for general and OBC candidates and 45 per cent marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates.
Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 24 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.
Selection procedure
The selection will be done on the basis of a written test (85 per cent weightage) and personal interview (15 per cent weightage).
How to apply
Eligible aspirants can register online at iocl.com.
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 7, 2018 at 2:39 pmDONATE YOUR K1DDNEY FOR M0NEY WITH THE SUM OF $450,000,00,ALL D0NORS ARE TO REPLY VIA EMAIL ONLY Email: Stanthony196 (AT)G-mail con WhatsApp 393298228500Reply
- Feb 7, 2018 at 2:39 pmDONATE YOUR K1DDNEY FOR M0NEY WITH THE SUM OF $450,000,00,ALL D0NORS ARE TO REPLY VIA EMAIL ONLY Email: Stanthony196 (AT)G-mail con WhatsApp 393298228500Reply