Indian Oil recruitment 2018: Register for apprentice post at iocl.com, 350 vacancies

Interested lot can apply at the official webiste - iocl.com before February 20.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2018 1:55 pm
iocl jobs, iocl recruitment, iocl.com, govtjobs The selection will be done on the basis of a written test and personal interview.
IOCL recruitment 2018: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a recruitment notification for eligible, interested aspirants to apply for the post of accountant/technician/trade apprentice. Interested lot can apply at the official webiste – iocl.com before February 20.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 350

Designation

Trade Apprentice – Fitter

Trade Apprentice – Electrician

Trade Apprentice – Electronics Mechanic

Trade Apprentice – Instrument Mechanic

Trade Apprentice – Machinist

Trade Apprentice – Accountant

Trade Apprentice – Mechanical

Trade Apprentice – Electrical

Trade Apprentice – Instrumentation

Trade Apprentice – Civil

Trade Apprentice – Electrical and Electronics

Trade Apprentice – Electronics

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a degree from a recognised university/institute through full time, regular course in relevant disciplines with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate for general and OBC candidates and 45 per cent marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates

Or

A degree from recognised university/institute through full time, regular diploma course in engineering in relevant disciplines with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate for general and OBC candidates and 45 per cent marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 24 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test (85 per cent weightage) and personal interview (15 per cent weightage).

How to apply

Eligible aspirants can register online at iocl.com.

      Feb 07: Latest News