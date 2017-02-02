Indian Bank PO prelim exam 2016 results declared

Indian Bank results 2016: The candidates will have to go through a nine-months PG Diploma course in Banking and Finance from the Manipal University. Indian Bank results 2016: The candidates will have to go through a nine-months PG Diploma course in Banking and Finance from the Manipal University.

Indian Bank PO results 2016: The Indian Bank has released the results of Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment exam. The exam was held on January 22 at various centres.

The exam was held to fill a total of 324 vacancies. The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the main exam, details of which will be released on the official website.

Steps to check the Indian Bank PO exam 2016 results :

Log on to the official website – indianbank.in

On the homepage, click on career section

A new page will open

Enter all the required details such as registration number and password

Click on submit

The results will be displayed

Take a print out for further reference

The candidates will have to go through a nine-months PG Diploma course in Banking and Finance from the Manipal University.

Once the candidates pass this course, they will be permitted to take a Work Integrated Learning (WIL) training programme at one of the bank’s branches which is mandatory.

This programme will be three months long. After the completion of these two modules, candidates will be awarded the PO post.

