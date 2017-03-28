Indian Bank PO recruitment 2017: List of selected candidates released, check here

Indian Bank PO recruitment 2017: The preliminary examination was held on January 22 and the main exam took place on February 28, 2017. Indian Bank PO recruitment 2017: The preliminary examination was held on January 22 and the main exam took place on February 28, 2017.

Indian Bank PO recruitment 2017: Indian Bank has released the provisional list of candidates selected for admission in the banking and finance post graduate diploma course (PGDBF). Those who applied for the Probationary Officer post through the one year PGDBF, can check whether they have been selected from the official website.

The preliminary examination was held on January 22 and the main exam took place on February 28, 2017. The interview rounds were held from March 20 to March 24.

The course is offered by the Manipal Global Education Services in Bangalore and selected candidates have been instructed to download the offer letter for admission to the PGDBF programme from the official site. These will be available from the afternoon of March 28, 2017.

“The provisionally selected candidates will be advised in due course on the date of reporting at Manipal Global Education Services, Bangalore for document verification and other admission formalities,” the notification by the bank said. It asked candidates to bring all necessary certificates and credentials mentioned in the offer letter. These should be originals along with a certificate on medical fitness.

Steps to check list of selected candidates for Indian Bank:

– Go to the official website of Indian Bank (indianbank.in)

– Click on the tab for the “Careers” page.

– Click on “PROVISIONAL LIST OF CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR ADMISSION TO POST GRADUATE DIPLOMA IN BANKING & FINANCE”.

– Scroll down in the PDF to see the list.

– Download a copy for further reference.

