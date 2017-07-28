Indian Army recruitment 2017: Apply before August 3 at joinindianarmy.nic.in for Coimbatore rally

Indian Army recruitment 2017: The admit cards will be available after August 3, 2017. Indian Army recruitment 2017: The admit cards will be available after August 3, 2017.

The Army Recruiting Office, Coimbatore, has announced that it will conduct an Indian Army Recruitment Rally from August 19 to August 31, 2017. Candidates interested in working as Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical Avn/Amn Examiner, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesmen should apply online before August 3, 2017.

The office is conducting the rally to “enroll eligible candidates into the Indian Army from eleven districts of Tamil Nadu” including Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Salem, Madurai, Theni, Erode, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

“Candidates from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry (UT)and Andaman and Nicobar Groups of Island who have already applied for Hav (Edn) category will also attend the rally,” the recruitment office said in an official notice. The admit cards will be available after August 3, 2017.

Recruitment process:

– Physical Fitness Test (PFT) – Will include a 1.6 km run for all categories, a 9 foot ditch jump, a minimum of six pull ups and a balance beam

– Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

– Medical examination

– Common Entrance Examination – Location and date will be informed on the spot for candidates who clear the above rounds

The date an time for the screening of documents and the first three rounds will be provided at the candidates’ registered email ID and in the admit card. The primary medical examination will be held at the rally site from August 20, 2017.

Steps to apply for Indian Army Recruitment Rally, Coimbatore:

– Go to the official website for the indian army recruitment (joinindianarmy.nic.in).

– Beside “JCO/OR enrollment” column, click on “JCO/OR apply/login”.

– Fill in the details to register and login.

– Keep a copy of the application form and remember to take a print out of the admit card once it is released.

