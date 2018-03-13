India to witness an increase in hiring activity: Survey

This survey is conducted quarterly with the purpose of measuring employers’ intentions to increase or decrease the number of employees in their work forces. This survey is conducted quarterly with the purpose of measuring employers’ intentions to increase or decrease the number of employees in their work forces.

The year 2018 will see a sharp increase in demand for professionals with skills in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in India. A survey conducted by ManpowerGroup India (staffing firm), found that Indian companies are the eighth most optimistic lot globally, in terms of hiring intentions for April-June. 4,612 employers across India were surveyed and it was found that the hiring activity is expected to remain positive. Job seekers are expected to benefit from a favourable second-quarter hiring climate.

Screenshot grabbed from ManpowerGroup India’s website Screenshot grabbed from ManpowerGroup India’s website

According to the second quarter survey, although the hiring pace will slow, few staff reductions are expected. 0 per cent expressed any expectations to reduce payrolls in the next three months. Workforce gains were expected across all four regions in India.

This survey is conducted quarterly with the purpose of measuring employers’ intentions to increase or decrease the number of employees in their work forces during the next quarter. 59,000 public and private employers across 44 countries and territories are interviewed to measure anticipated employment trends each quarter.

“Indian job seekers are likely to benefit from the positive labour market during April-June. In the coming times, technology will change the job market dynamics and individuals need to adopt skill set to continue to remain employable,” said A G Rao, Group MD at ManpowerGroup India.

Government is putting all efforts to make labour markets more flexible to effectively address employability gaps which is helping reinforce employer confidence. Employers in all four regions expect to increase payrolls during the next three months.

Screenshot grabbed from ManpowerGroup India’s website Screenshot grabbed from ManpowerGroup India’s website

Globally, among the countries and territories featuring seasonally adjusted data, confidence is strongest in Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the US, while the weakest hiring prospects are reported in Italy, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, the survey said.

Despite the positive uptick in India’s hiring intentions over the past two quarters, confidence has fallen as employers report an Outlook of +16, down five percentage points quarter-over-quarter.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd