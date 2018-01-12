India Post recruitment: Vacancies open for 607 Assistant Accounts Officer post, earn over Rs 34,000 per month

The India Post is hiring for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) cadre in postal accounts offices all over India. The India Post is hiring for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) cadre in postal accounts offices all over India.

India Post recruitment: The India Post has released a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) cadre in postal accounts offices all over India, on deputation basis. The period of deputation will be initially for one year, extendable upto 3 years if required. The last date for submission of application is January 15.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 607

Designation

Assistant Accounts Officer (Group ‘B’ gazetted)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

— Aspirants should be holding analogous or same post in various central government and state government offices, on regular basis.

— Officers who have qualified in JAO/SAS or equivalent examination and working as JAOs (AAOs).

— Junior Accountants/Senior Accountants/Auditors/Senior Auditors Clerk who have qualified in JAO/SAS or equivalent examination conducted by any of the organised accounts of departments of central government/state government with 5 years of regular service.

— Applicants should also possess basic knowledge of computers in all the modules of MS Office.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 56 years.

Pay scale

Selected aspirants will get Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800, along with a grade pay of Rs 4,800 per month, on the basis of the seventh pay scale.

How to apply

Interested ones can download the application for from the official website indiapost.gov.in. Along with attested copy of ACR/APARs for the last 5 years, integrity certificate and vigilance clearance report to various departments mentioned in the official notification.

