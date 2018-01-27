India Post is hiring Gramin Dak Sevaks: 2411 vacancies, apply before February 19

India Post recruitment: The India Post is hiring for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in Madhya Pradesh circle. The India Post is hiring for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in Madhya Pradesh circle.

India Post recruitment: The India Post has issued a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in Madhya Pradesh circle. Interested lot can get themselves registered at the official website – appost.in/gdsonline before February 19.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 2411

Designation

Gramin Dak Sevak

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should have passed class 10 from approved state boards by the respective state government/central government. Those who have passed class 10 examination in first attempt will be treated as meritorious against those passed through compartment. They should have basic computer knowledge.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be minimum 40 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be made through a merit list which will be prepared on the basis of the submitted applications.

How to apply

Those interested should get themselves registered at the official website indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline. A registration number will be generated which will be used to fill the application form. Female, SC/ST and PH candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Information required for registration included:

— Name (as per class 10 certificate marks memo)

— Father’s name

— Mobile number

— Date of birth

— Gender

— Community

— PH – Type of disability – (HH/OH/VH)- percentage of disability

— State in which class 1o was passed

— Board in which class 10 was passed

— Year of passing class 10

— Class 10 certificate number/roll number (optional)

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd