In IIT Delhi placements, 500 hired in first 5 days

In the ongoing placements at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D), over 500 students were hired by recruiters by both international and domestic companies within five days, the institute said on Thursday.

In the first phase of placements that had commenced on December 1, 25 international companies offered roles to students. The first phase will continue till December 15 and the second one will begin in January.

“The international offers came from companies in Singapore, Hong Kong, the US, Amsterdam and Japan. Among the international offers, a maximum of six offers was fetched from Microsoft on December 1,” a statement from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi read.

Among the national recruiters, a maximum number of offers (30) came from INTEL while the Indian Space Research Organisation, a government body, participated among the recruiters on the first day of placements.

“Placements had started on a very optimistic note this year. We hope that this trend continues for the rest of the placement season,” I.N. Kar, Professor-in-charge of placement at IIT Delhi said in the statement.

Over 300 organisations across sectors offering over 500 job roles have already registered for placements in the coming few days.

In other IITs, tech giants like Microsoft have offered hefty pay packages.

