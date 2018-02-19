In IIM Bangalore’s placement, consulting sector dominates

Students at IIM Bangalore. Express archive Students at IIM Bangalore. Express archive

In the lateral and final placements for the PGP class of 2016-18 of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) witnessed 420 students receiving 462 offers from over 140 companies, in India and abroad. About 34 per cent of the batch received offers in management consulting sector with most leading global banks offering roles to the students. Among them, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of nine offers, said IIM Bangalore in a statement.

Among banks and financial firms, ICICI Bank made the maximum of nine offers. In technology consulting domain PriceWaterhouseCoopers made the maximum of 12 offers followed by Accenture Technology (6), Larsen and Toubro Infotech Consulting (5) and Cognizant Consulting (4).

Conglomerates recruited in good numbers for their leadership tracks in general management positions with Vedanta leading with 5 offers. Students opting for Sales and Marketing roles were hired by major consumer goods firms led by Samsung Electronics with 10 offers.

Professor Ganesh N Prabhu, Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIM Bangalore, said: “Many sought-after recruiters surprised us by making many more offers than they had initially indicated and helped us complete our placements earlier than estimated.”

Dibyajyoti Mohapatra, Placement Representative, said, “IIM-B experienced higher hiring interest in the more sought-after roles of investment banking and strategy consulting leading to more offers while the numbers were as usual in the other roles.”

