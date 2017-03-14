In IIM Ahmedabad 2017 placement, Amazon is top recruiter

Over 100 firms took part in the final round of placements at IIM-A. (Photo take from IIM-A official website) Over 100 firms took part in the final round of placements at IIM-A. (Photo take from IIM-A official website)

With 18 offers, e-commerce major Amazon is the top recruiter for the Class of 2017 while McKinsey & Co has given 15 offers. A total of 100 firms participated in this year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management placement at Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

Over 100 firms took part in the final round of placements at IIM-A. Sector-wise, consulting firms like Accenture Strategy, Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company and The Boston Consulting Group extended the highest number of offers.

Goldman Sachs picked 9 students, HUL given 7 offers while Procter & Gamble, SC Johnson and Samsung gave 6 offers each.

Among the banking, financial services and insurance recruiters, American Express, FinIQ, Fullerton and RBL have offered roles while from sales and marketing, Airtel, Asian Paints, HUL, ITC, Nestle, P&G and Reckitt Benckiser extended offers.

The placement process was conducted in two stages. The first was the laterals process in which firms interviewed students with prior work experience and offered them mid-level managerial positions. More than 30 firms hired from diverse sectors such as technology, consulting, pharmaceuticals and analytics.

In the second stage of the final placement process, firms were grouped into cohorts based on the profile offered, and groups of cohorts were invited to campus across different clusters.

