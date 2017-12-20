IMI Delhi’s placement: Highest package at Rs 20.75 lakh

IMI-New Delhi students with faculty members IMI-New Delhi students with faculty members

International Management Institute has concluded its final placements for the batch 2015-17. This year, the highest package for the PGDM course has gone up to Rs 20.75 lakh per annum, Rs 13.95 lakh for the banking and finance course and Rs 20.75 lakh for the HR course.

The week-long placement session comprised of around 363 students. As per the press release, the reputed companies such as Accenture, Asian Paints, Capgemini, ICICI Bank, Deloitte, Vedanta group, Wipro, Citi Bank, HSBC, Genpact, Fairtrade, Nielsen, EY India, HUL, Crisil, Nestle, Axis Bank visited the campus.

Prof Pinaki Dasgupta, dean corporate relations and placements, IMI-New Delhi said, “This year’s placement has been really encouraging for all the courses with big brands handpicking the young and talented students for different roles.”

With more than 50 companies coming to the campus, the placement season at IMI-New Delhi this year witnessed recruiters from across the sectors.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd