IITs lift ban on 31 companies, allowing them to participate in placements

IIT Bombay. (File photo)

The IITs have revoked a ban which they had imposed on 31 companies last year. With this, these companies, mostly start-ups, can now participate in their annual campus placements which generally begins during December.

The reason for blacklisting was either some firms withdrew job offers or delayed it during campus placements made to the students last year. Some even reduced salaries from the offer they made initially.

The decision to revoke the ban was taken on Wednesday at a meeting of the All-IIT Placement Committee (AIPC), where the members unanimously decided to withdraw it.

The committee said that the placement cell in each of the IITs should consider the track record of a particular company before inviting them to participate in the campus placements.

“As per the decision taken at the 23rd AIPC meeting held at IIT Bombay, the ban on the blacklisted companies is hereby revoked with immediate effect,” said Kaustubha Mohanty, coordinator of the AIPC.

The AIPC had blacklisted these companies, including healthcare services provider Portea Medical, food-tech company Zomato and online seller of baby-care products Hopscotch, in August 2016, after they withdrew the job offers they had made to the students.

Mohanty said that they have kept the interest of the students in mind. “The idea of the ban was to send a strong message to the companies that they cannot take the future of the students for granted,” Mohanty, who is also a professor in IIT Guwahati, said.

“Also, the new IITs can benefit if more companies take part in their campus placements. We have advised all the IITs that their placement committees should scrutinise the track record of the companies before inviting them or accepting their offer to come for campus placements,” he added.

The Indian Institute of Technology follows a one-student-one-job principle where if a student gets a job offer during on-campus recruitment, he or she cannot appear for more interviews. “If the offers are withdrawn, the selected students get into trouble. The IITs have a reputation across the globe. Hence, we cannot let the students suffer for no fault of theirs or the institutes,” Mohanty said.

In August last year, IIT Bombay banned nine firms from its campus. It was the first instance of an IIT making public such a list — as mandated by the All-IIT Placement Council (AIPC) last week.

