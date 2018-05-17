Follow Us:
IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: Apply for 46 staff posts at iitp.ac.in

IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: The application procedure for these vacancies began on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Tirupati - iitp.ac.in. The candidates who are eligible and interested must apply for the posts that are suitable for them on or before June 28, 2018. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 17, 2018 4:28:09 pm
iiit, jobs in iit, professor jobs in iit, IIT Tirupati recruitment IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: The candidates those who will be shortlisted will be selected on the basis of a written test, trade test or a practical test a presentation or an interview.
IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2018 has issued a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for 46 vacancies for various regular staff posts. The application procedure for these vacancies began on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Tirupati – iitp.ac.in. The candidates who are eligible and interested must apply for the posts that are suitable for them on or before June 28, 2018.

Those candidates who are applying for more than one post should apply separately for each post online and should pay an application fee of Rs 100/-. Incomplete application forms which do not have the self-attested copies of experience and all educational qualifications, without the application fee etc will be rejected. For candidates who are employees of IITs and are educationally qualified and eligible can be considered for direct recruitment across the whole IIT System up to a maximum of 50 years of age.

IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

 
Total vacancies: 46
 
Designation: 
Executive Engineer (Civil) – 1
Horticulture Officer – 1
Physical Education Officer – 1
Medical Officer – 2
Security-cum-Fire Officer – 1
Physical Training Instructor – 2
Staff Nurse – 2
Deputy Registrar – 1
Assistant Registrar – 2
Junior Superintendent – 3
Junior Assistant – 7
Technical Officer – 1
Assistant System Engineer – 1
Junior Engineer – 1
Junior Technical Superintendent – 13

Junior Technician – 7

 

IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria

 
Education qualification:
Executive Engineer (Civil) – First class BE/B.Tech in Civil Engineering with 8 years experience in the grade of Assistant Executive Engineer/ Engineer in PB-3 with GP Rs.5400/- (PR) from,, CPWD. State PWD. Centrally funded Institutions, or similarly organised services/PSU, Statutory or Autonomous Organisations/Universities/reputed organisations under Centre/State Government or equivalent in reputed private organisations.
Horticulture Officer – First Class B.Tech/B.Sc in Horticulture with at least 8 years professional experience or M.Sc in Horticulture with 5 years professional experience.
Physical Education Officer – Graduate with Master’s degree in Physical education (2 years course) with 5 years relevant experience.
Medical Officer – The applicant must possess MBBS degree from a University recognised by MCI including completion of CRRI followed by at least 3 years of clinical experience in recognised hospitals.
Security-cum-Fire Officer – 1. Three years Bachelor’s Degree and Advanced Diploma (Divisional Officers Course) Course in Fire Fighting from a recognised Institute OR BE/B.Tech in Fire Engineering
2. 6 years experience as Station Officer or equivalent post.
Physical Training Instructor – Graduate with Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) plus 3 years experience.
Staff Nurse – B.Sc in Nursing with 2 years experience or Diploma (3 years duration) in Nursing & Midwifery with 5 years experience
Deputy Registrar – A Postgraduate degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent. Five years administrative experience in a post carrying PB-3 with GP Rs.5400 (PR) or equivalent in Government/ Government Research Establishments/Universities/ Statutory Organisations/ Private Organisation of high repute.
Assistant Registrar – A Postgraduate degree with at least 55% marks or its equivalent with an excellent Academic record.
Junior Superintendent – First class Bachelor’s Degree in Arts/ Science or Humanities including Commerce with 6 years experience in administrative areas.
Junior Assistant – First class Bachelor’s Degree with knowledge of computer operations.
Technical Officer – The applicant must be a BE/ B.Tech with 60% in Civil Engineering with 8 years of experience in Civil Engineering Labs.
Assistant System Engineer – B. Tech / M.Sc in CSE with 60% and above or equivalent CGPA with 3 years in installation and configuration of servers, SANs, NASs and associated network devices.
Junior Engineer – BE/B.Tech in Electrical Engineering with 2 years relevant experience or Diploma of 3 years duration in Electrical Engineering with 5 years experience.
Junior Technical Superintendent – BE/B.Tech/ M.Sc in Computer Science, or MCA with 5 years relevant experience in Computer Networks OR Linux/Unix systems.
Junior Technician Superintendent – BE/B.Tech in Electrical/Instrumentation/Electronics & Communications Engineering with 5 years relevant experience in Electrical Lab.
Junior Technician Superintendent – BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering with 5 years relevant experience in Mechanical Lab.
Junior Technician Superintendent – M.Sc in Chemistry with 5 years relevant experience in Chemistry Lab
Junior Technician Superintendent – M. Sc in Physics with 5 years relevant experience in Physics Lab
Junior Technician Superintendent – BE/B.Tech/MSc/MCA in Computer Science with 2 years relevant experience in Network administration.
Junior Technician Superintendent – Graduate plus Bachelor of Library Science or Master of Library Science or equivalent Diploma in Library Science with 6 years relevant library experience
Junior Technician – Diploma (3 years duration) in Civil Engineering
Junior Technician – Degree from recognised University with Diploma in Library Science or 3 years degree in Library Science
Junior Technician – Diploma (3 years duration) in Mechanical Engineering or ITI in Fitter

IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: Age limit

Executive Engineer (Civil) – The age of the candidate should be 50 years.
Horticulture Officer – The age of the candidate should be 45 years.

Physical Education Officer – The age of the candidate should be 45 years.

Medical Officer – The age of the candidate should be 45 years.

Security-cum-Fire Officer – The age of the candidate should be 45 years.
Physical Training Instructor – The age of the candidate should be 32 years.
Staff Nurse – The age of the candidate should be 32 years.
Deputy Registrar – The age of the candidate should be 50 years.
Assistant Registrar – The age of the candidate should be 45 years.
Junior Superintendent – The age of the candidate should be 32 years.
Junior Assistant – The age of the candidate should be 27 years.
Technical Officer – The age of the candidate should be 45 years.
Assistant System Engineer – The age of the candidate should be 45 years.
Junior Engineer – The age of the candidate should be 32 years.
Junior Technical Superintendent – The age of the candidate should be 32 years.
Junior Technician – The age of the candidate should be 27 years.
 

IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: Pay scale

Executive Engineer (Civil) – Rs.78,800 to Rs.2,09,200
Horticulture Officer –  Rs.56,100 to Rs.17,7500
Physical Education Officer – Rs.15,600 to Rs.39,100
Medical Officer – Rs.56,100 to Rs.17,7500
Security-cum-Fire Officer –  Rs.56,100 to Rs.17,7500
Physical Training Instructor – Rs.35,400 to Rs.112,400
Staff Nurse – Rs.35,400 to Rs.112,400
Deputy Registrar – Rs.78800 to Rs.209,200
Assistant Registrar – Rs.56,100 to Rs.17,7500
Junior Superintendent – Rs.35400 to Rs.11,2400
Junior Assistant – Rs.21,700 to Rs.69,100
Technical Officer – Rs.56,100 to Rs.17,7500
Assistant System Engineer – Rs.56,100 to Rs.17,7500
Junior Engineer – Rs.35,400 to Rs.11,2400
Junior Technical Superintendent – Rs.35,400 to Rs.11,2400
Junior Technician – Rs.21,700 to Rs.69,100
 
How to apply – Application fee
Unreserved Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman / Women / PWD– NIL
 
Selection procedure
The candidates those who will be shortlisted will be selected on the basis of a written test, trade test or a practical test a presentation or an interview.

