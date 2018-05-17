IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: Apply for 46 staff posts at iitp.ac.in

Physical Training Instructor – 2

Staff Nurse – 2

Deputy Registrar – 1

Assistant Registrar – 2

Junior Superintendent – 3

Junior Assistant – 7

Technical Officer – 1

Assistant System Engineer – 1

Junior Engineer – 1

Junior Technical Superintendent – 13

Education qualification:

Executive Engineer (Civil) – First class BE/B.Tech in Civil Engineering with 8 years experience in the grade of Assistant Executive Engineer/ Engineer in PB-3 with GP Rs.5400/- (PR) from,, CPWD. State PWD. Centrally funded Institutions, or similarly organised services/PSU, Statutory or Autonomous Organisations/Universities/reputed organisations under Centre/State Government or equivalent in reputed private organisations.

Horticulture Officer – First Class B.Tech/B.Sc in Horticulture with at least 8 years professional experience or M.Sc in Horticulture with 5 years professional experience.

Physical Education Officer – Graduate with Master’s degree in Physical education (2 years course) with 5 years relevant experience.

Medical Officer – The applicant must possess MBBS degree from a University recognised by MCI including completion of CRRI followed by at least 3 years of clinical experience in recognised hospitals.

Security-cum-Fire Officer – 1. Three years Bachelor’s Degree and Advanced Diploma (Divisional Officers Course) Course in Fire Fighting from a recognised Institute OR BE/B.Tech in Fire Engineering

2. 6 years experience as Station Officer or equivalent post.