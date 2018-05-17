IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: Apply for 46 staff posts at iitp.ac.in

IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2018 has issued a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for 46 vacancies for various regular staff posts. The application procedure for these vacancies began on the official website of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Tirupati – iitp.ac.in. The candidates who are eligible and interested must apply for the posts that are suitable for them on or before June 28, 2018.
Those candidates who are applying for more than one post should apply separately for each post online and should pay an application fee of Rs 100/-. Incomplete application forms which do not have the self-attested copies of experience and all educational qualifications, without the application fee etc will be rejected. For candidates who are employees of IITs and are educationally qualified and eligible can be considered for direct recruitment across the whole IIT System up to a maximum of 50 years of age.
IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: Vacancy details
Junior Technician – 7
IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria
IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: Age limit
Physical Education Officer – The age of the candidate should be 45 years.
Medical Officer – The age of the candidate should be 45 years.
IIT Tirupati recruitment 2018: Pay scale
SC/ ST/ Ex-Serviceman / Women / PWD– NIL
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App