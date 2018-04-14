IIT Roorkee recruitment 2018: Hiring opens for 59 Junior Assistant, other posts

IIT Roorkee recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for 59 Junior Assistant, other posts IIT Roorkee recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for 59 Junior Assistant, other posts

IIT Roorkee recruitment 2018: Indian Institute of Technology has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Assistant, other vacancies. The interested, eligible candidates can apply latest in the prescribed format by April 23, 2018. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) is India’s leading institution of higher technical and management education.

The candidates are desired to have a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum working experience or a knowledge of computer applications. However, according to posts, the candidates should fulfill desired educational qualification and experience. The candidates may apply online latest by April 23, 2018.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 59

Post wise vacancy details:

Junior Assistant: 19

Junior Superintendent: 17

Junior Lab Assistant: 11

Junior Engineer: 4

Junior Technical Superintendent: 4

Junior Superintendent (Raj Bhasa): 1

Pharmacist: 1

Assistant Coach: 1

Driver Grade II: 1

IIT Roorkee recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Junior Assistant: The candidates should possess a degree with knowledge of computer applications.

Junior Superintendent: The camdidates should hold Post Graduation degree or a degree with two years of experience.

Junior Lab Assistant: The candidates must possess a degree in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Computer Science or three years of Diploma in Engineering.

Junior Engineer: The candidates must possess three years of diploma in Civil or Electrical Engineering.

Junior Technical Superintendent: The candidates must possess Masters degree in Science or Computer Application (M.Sc/ MCA) or Bachelor’s degree in Technology/ Engineering/ Science (B.Tech/ B.E/ B.Sc) or a diploma in Engineering with three years of working experience.

Junior Superintendent (Raj Bhasa): The candidates should possess Post Graduation degree in Hindi with degree in English or a degree with Hindi and Post Graduation in English with atleast one year of experience in translation.

Pharmacist: The candidates should possess (10+2) in Science, diploma or a degree in Pharmacy.

Assistant Coach: The candidates should possess a degree in Physical Education with diploma in Coaching.

Driver Grade II- The candidates must clear (10+2) with ITI and Driving License.

Age limit: For details on age limit, please check the official website.

Pay scale: For details on pay scale, please check the official notification.

Important dates

Beginning of online application: March 26

Last date for submitting online application: April 23

Last date for submitting print-out of online application: April 30

How to apply

The candidates may apply online latest by April 23, 2018. The hard copy of online application have to be received by Assistant Registrar, IIT Roorkee by April 30, 2018.

About IIT Roorkee

